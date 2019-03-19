Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Jack Grealish

Tottenham are set to reignite their interest in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

They tried to sign the Championship ace this season as well but Villa refused to do a deal.

Grealish is in fine form for Aston Villa right now and his performances have caught Spurs’ eye once again.

It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer this time.

The lure of Premier League and Champions League football could prove too much to turn down for the midfielder this time. If Spurs come in with an offer, the player might just be tempted to force a move.

Grealish would be a quality signing for most Premier League teams.

He can play in a number of attacking positions and he will add depth to Pochettino’s attack.

Also, he could be the long term replacement for Christian Eriksen when the Danish ace decides to move on.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with the 23-year-old England midfielder.

