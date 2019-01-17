Tottenham fans react to links with Jack Clarke

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has been linked with a move to Tottenham.
The 18-year-old is very highly rated in England and Spurs are keeping tabs on the player as per Daily Mail.
Clarke is regarded as one of the finest young English talents right now and he has shown his quality in the Championship this season.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for him anytime soon.
Leeds might not be willing to sell their prized asset but Spurs have the resources to tempt them.
Tottenham have done well to develop young players like Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Winks over the years and Clarke could be another project for Mauricio Pochettino.
The highly talented winger will add depth to the Spurs attack in the short term and he could be a starter for them in future.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
This kid is Quality
— PaulH (@harney861) January 16, 2019
He’s unbelievable potential mate, however no way he’s leaving Leeds, he grew up there, Leeds fan, he’s bleeds leeds
— Ross Byrne (@rossbyrne100) January 16, 2019
his got abit of a bale about him
— Shaun C Boudville (@BoudvilleShaun) January 17, 2019
Yes please
— Stephen Douglas (@sdouglas26) January 16, 2019
Do it
— Jon Snow (@JonSnow46155417) January 16, 2019
Would love it but no chance imo
— Alex (@asthfc) January 16, 2019