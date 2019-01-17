Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Jack Clarke

17 January, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The 18-year-old is very highly rated in England and Spurs are keeping tabs on the player as per Daily Mail.

Clarke is regarded as one of the finest young English talents right now and he has shown his quality in the Championship this season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for him anytime soon.

Leeds might not be willing to sell their prized asset but Spurs have the resources to tempt them.

Tottenham have done well to develop young players like Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Winks over the years and Clarke could be another project for Mauricio Pochettino.

The highly talented winger will add depth to the Spurs attack in the short term and he could be a starter for them in future.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

