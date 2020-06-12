Tottenham fans react to links with Ivan Perisic

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

We covered reports claiming that the Londoners are monitoring the 31-year-old.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Perisic in the coming weeks. The Croatian is on loan from Inter Milan and he could be signed for a reasonable fee this summer.

The Italian side want to get rid of him permanently as the Croatian is on big wages of around £127k-a-week.

Perisic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well.

Both Spurs and United could use some attacking depth and Perisic has the experience and quality to make an immediate impact.

He would be a short term signing but it seems that Mourinho is an admirer of the player.

Furthermore, Spurs have a limited transfer budget this summer and if Perisic can be signed on a bargain, they should look to do the deal.

They need to improve their squad without spending too much.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here is what they had to say earlier.

