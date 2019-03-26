Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Ivan Perisic

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic for a while now.

Apparently, the Londoners are now willing to pay around £21.4m for the player this summer.

Regardless of his age, Perisic is a quality player and he would improve Tottenham in the short term. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manages to pull this off.

The Croatian was linked with Arsenal in January but the move never materialised.

Tottenham could use his flair and agility in attack next season. Also, Perisic is a hardworking player and he will improve Spurs’ work off the ball. He can lead the press from the front for Pochettino’s side.

It will be interesting to see how Pochettino convinced Daniel Levy to pay up for a 30-year-old now. The Spurs chief has never been keen on splashing out for players who are nearing the end of their peak.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links.

 

