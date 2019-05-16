Tottenham fans react to links with Isaac Hayden

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.
According to the Chronicle, West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in the player as well.
Hayden has been linked with a move away from Newcastle for a while now. The player wants to join a London club so that he can be close to his family.
He wasn’t allowed to leave the club this past season and he will try to get a move this summer.
Hayden has had a good season with Newcastle and he could prove to be a decent squad player for Pochettino’s side.
However, he hasn’t shown the quality needed to play for a title challenging side. If Spurs want to fight for the top honours, they need to sign better players.
As per the report from the Chronicle, Newcastle will look to demand around £20 million for the player this summer.
Tottenham can certainly afford that fee and it will be interesting to see if they make an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
CAN WE SIGN AN ACTUAL WORLD CLASS PLAYER FOR ONCE
— ťøñî 🇪🇸 (@tonithfc) May 15, 2019
He’s done alright, but not good enough for a top 4 side
— Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) May 16, 2019
Certain he could be a very decent squad player
— Babyboi (@ysldavies) May 16, 2019
Former Gooner, can’t say I’ve noticed him@much either this season
— Jamie Leigh (@JLTHFC1) May 16, 2019
No
— The Whitest Black Guy You Know (@ttiddg12) May 15, 2019