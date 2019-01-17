Tottenham fans react to links with Giuseppe Rossi

Tottenham are considering a January move for Giuseppe Rossi.
The former Manchester United striker is without a club and he has been training with the Red Devils in a bid to regain his fitness.
Spurs are without Harry Kane until March and Son is away on international duty. It is believed (report translated by SportWitness) that Pochettino is looking to sign the Italian on a ‘pay as you play’ deal.
Rossi’s career has been ravaged with injuries but he was an outstanding talent before that. If he can regain his fitness, he could prove to be a solid short term addition for the Londoners.
It will be interesting to see if Levy can pull it off. He might be unwilling to sign a player with his injury history but Spurs are desperate right now.
Rossi would be a gamble for Tottenham but the Londoners have very few options.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumours and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
