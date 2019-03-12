Tottenham fans react to links with Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
The midfielder is currently on loan at Real Betis and his performances have caught Pochettino’s attention.
The La Liga side have an option to sign the creative midfielder permanently from PSG and it will be interesting to see if they take up that option.
Tottenham will need to break the bank in order to secure his services if Betis end up signing him.
Lo Celso has had a good season in La Liga and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Spurs ace has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens but there is no doubt that Lo Celso is a player with tremendous potential and he would be a solid investment for the Londoners.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to their reported interest in the playmaker earlier.
Won’t happen and i’ll tell you why. Betis have option to buy for €25m and will make his move permanent.
And with interest also from Real Madrid they will give Lo Celso a contract at Betis with a €60m buyout clause and that will end Spurs interest in the player.
— SpursSFC (Nueva Cuenta) (@sfcbdlm2) March 10, 2019
Very very impressive player . Would seem underwhelming but very much a gem
— Varun Hotspur (@VHotspur) March 9, 2019
Lo Celso 😍😍
— Matt • (@Eriksxn_23) March 10, 2019
The dream signing would be Ndombele for the Cm spot but I wouldn’t mind Lo Celso he has impressed me this season
— OFFWHITE❗️ (@NZJ10_) March 10, 2019
Unreal dribbler
— Ben (@thfcBG) March 10, 2019