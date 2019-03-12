Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Giovani Lo Celso

12 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, La Liga, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Real Betis and his performances have caught Pochettino’s attention.

The La Liga side have an option to sign the creative midfielder permanently from PSG and it will be interesting to see if they take up that option.

Tottenham will need to break the bank in order to secure his services if Betis end up signing him.

Lo Celso has had a good season in La Liga and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Spurs ace has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

It will be interesting to see what happens but there is no doubt that Lo Celso is a player with tremendous potential and he would be a solid investment for the Londoners.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to their reported interest in the playmaker earlier.

 

