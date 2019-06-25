Tottenham fans react to links with Franck Kessie

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
Apparently, the player is up for grabs this summer as Milan look to raise some cash from sales. Spurs aren’t the only ones after him. West Ham are keen on the player as well.
Kessie is a top-class talent and he would be a superb signing for Spurs. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.
They certainly have the financial means to pull this off. Also, Kessie might jump at the chance of playing for the Londoners.
They can offer him a good wage package and Champions League football.
Spurs are a better team than Milan right now and it would be a major step up for Kessie.
Pochettino could use a physically imposing central midfielder next season and Kessie would be ideal. The 22-year-old could form a very good partnership with Harry Winks at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
