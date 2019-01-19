Tottenham fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Edin Dzeko.
According to La Repubblica, the Londoners want to sign the former Manchester City striker as an alternative to the injured Harry Kane.
The England international is ruled out until March with an ankle injury and Pochettino needs to bring in a replacement.
Spurs cannot compete for the top honours without a reliable goalscorer and Dzeko would be a superb addition.
The likes of Janssen and Llorente are still at the club but the manager is not convinced of their quality.
Dzeko has proven himself at the highest level and Pochettino must do everything in his power to make the move happen.
Spurs did not spend any money in the summer and therefore they should have the resources to pull it off.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with the €80,000-a-week striker. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
I would love Dzeko but Jesus Christ we have been linked with every centre forward within Europe
— Euan (@euan_spence95) January 18, 2019
Would be nice
— – (@MauricioMagic) January 18, 2019
I’d have him any time, quality striker.
— Neil Hemmington (@NeilHemmington) January 18, 2019
Love dzeko. Quality that would be the upgraded version of llorente but has a better shot
— Chris Galvin (@cgalvin7) January 18, 2019
Won’t happen but one of my favourite strikers of the last 5-10 years. I’d hate to see dude at West Ham though what a waste.
Can’t see anyone with pedigree coming to us for 6 months sadly. We’re snookered in this window
— ScotSpur (@ScotSpurTHFC) January 18, 2019
Always rated him at Citeh. Especially when he banged in 4 at the lane. Would be awesome for us
— SamTHFC (@Sampincombe) January 18, 2019
This would be amazing
— Abu’l ‘eyse (@AbulEyse) January 18, 2019