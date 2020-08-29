Tottenham fans react to links with Donny van de Beek

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

As per the reports we covered earlier, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.





The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Ajax over the last couple of seasons and it is no surprise that the top teams across Europe are chasing him.

Mourinho needs to add more creativity and goals to his midfield and van de Beek would be the perfect fit. The Ajax star bagged 14 goals and 7 assists last season.

The Dutchman has proven his quality in the Champions League as well and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a deal with Ajax now.

Van de Beek is likely to be keen on the move if Spurs can find an agreement with his club. It would be a step up for him and he would get to work with one of the finest managers of this generation in Jose Mourinho.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans reacted to the news earlier.

What a signing this kid would be. Absolutely World Class. 🤞🤞🤞 #THFC #COYS — Jon Noble (@JonnyAirborne) August 29, 2020

I’m on my knees — MV🇷🇺 (@VamosYids) August 29, 2020

What a window this will turn out to be

If this deal goes through😍😍 — AnimishKanhere (@AnimishKanhere) August 29, 2020

Only way this seems possible is if Tanguy is leaving — Corey (@COYMFS1989) August 29, 2020

Interesting to see if this has legs, be a great signing — Ross Paul (@rosspb) August 29, 2020

This would be a fantastic signing. — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! Moonshiners (@BobbyPrica) August 29, 2020