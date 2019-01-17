Tottenham fans react to links with Divock Origi

Tottenham are thought to be considering a move for Liverpool’s Divock Origi.
Yesterday we covered reports that the Belgian could be brought in as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.
The Tottenham striker is ruled out until March with an ankle injury. Origi could be a decent option for Tottenham until then but a January move seems highly unlikely.
Jurgen Klopp will not want to weaken his squad at this stage of the season and Origi won’t be too keen on signing for a club where Harry Kane will always start ahead of him.
The Belgian is already a backup player at Liverpool and he will be looking to join a club where he can start more regularly.
It seems that the Tottenham fans aren’t too keen on the idea either.
They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Might as well call us Banter FC if this happens
— SpursTransfer10 (@SpursTransfer10) January 16, 2019
So we’re interested in one of our rivals 4th or 5th choice striker 👌🏻#NiceOneDan
— Jimmy McNeil (@jimmymac0110) January 16, 2019
That will be on par with bringing in Fraser Campbell
— Leeroy Brown (@LRC_1978) January 16, 2019
Oh please No
— Kenneth #COYS (@starcoughlan) January 16, 2019
Really? May as well give Troy the Boy a go…….🙄
— Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) January 16, 2019
Do behave! This is a team from the bottom half of the table that would make a signing like this. Time to show our ambition, we should be looking at Malcom or Higuain.
— Lee Stelfox (@leestelfox) January 16, 2019