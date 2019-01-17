Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Divock Origi

Tottenham fans react to links with Divock Origi

17 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are thought to be considering a move for Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

Yesterday we covered reports that the Belgian could be brought in as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker is ruled out until March with an ankle injury. Origi could be a decent option for Tottenham until then but a January move seems highly unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp will not want to weaken his squad at this stage of the season and Origi won’t be too keen on signing for a club where Harry Kane will always start ahead of him.

The Belgian is already a backup player at Liverpool and he will be looking to join a club where he can start more regularly.

It seems that the Tottenham fans aren’t too keen on the idea either.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

