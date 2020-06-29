Tottenham fans react to links with Diego Carlos

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Sevilla defender Diego Carlos recently.

The Telegraph reported the London club’s interest in the player on Thursday and some of the Tottenham fans have now taken to Twitter to share their views on the defender.





Spurs need to bring in a quality centre back this summer and it will be interesting to see if they manage to sign the Sevilla ace.

The defender is valued at around £35m and that could complicate matters. Tottenham are unlikely to spend big this summer and Sevilla will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to happen.

Tottenham are set to lose Jan Vertonghen this summer and they will need a quality replacement. Carlos could be a good option for them.

The 27-year-old centre back has done very well in La Liga so far and he would improve Tottenham defensively.

Carlos is good at reading the game and has high concentration levels. Furthermore, he is good with the ball and he will help Spurs play out of the back. He has scored 2 goals in La Liga so far this season and he could be an indirect threat from set-pieces.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about him.

Quick, strong and aggressive. We already have Davinson — Jakob (@Jakooobr) June 28, 2020

He is a proper defender. Has it all — Paa Kofi Quayson (@kofi_saala) June 28, 2020

Please! Very good player — Noel Haaker (@HaakerNoel) June 28, 2020

Except that levy won’t pay the price. — pethidine (@kylehotspurs) June 28, 2020