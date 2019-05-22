Tottenham fans react to links with Dani Ceballos

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.
As per El Desmarque, the Londoners would be willing to spend up to €50million for the central midfielder.
The 22-year-old has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Santiago Bernabeu and a move away would be ideal for his career.
Before his move to Real Madrid, Ceballos was highly rated in Spain.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the player now. Ceballos will add composure and creativity to Pochettino’s midfield.
Also, if the Argentine manager helps the player fulfil his potential, Tottenham will have a star on their hands.
Tottenham lost Dembele this past season and they need to bring in a midfielder this summer. Ceballos could prove to be a wise addition.
Having said that, the price could be an issue. Real Madrid paid €17million for Ceballos and the player has done nothing to warrant a €50million valuation since then.
Los Blancos will have to lower their valuation in order for the transfer to go through.
Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links. Here are some of the reactions.
He’s actually really good. I wanted him before he went to Madrid. Same with Andre Gomes
— Anthony Pepera ✏️🖱 (@otheranthony) May 21, 2019
Nowhere near good enough for Real M. Why should @SpursOfficial want and pay this amount for that player?
— Stian Berglund (@Duffe21) May 21, 2019
He’s class
— Jaseflave (@Jaseflave) May 22, 2019
He’s so good for them, it would be a good signing if under 40
— memephis (@Memephis_) May 21, 2019
NO pls can we just go for ndombele instead of Dani Ceballos 😩
— Tottenham Connected (@TottenhamConne1) May 21, 2019