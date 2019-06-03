Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to links with Dani Ceballos

3 June, 2019
Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

We covered reports that the Londoners have already held talks for the player.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done now.

Pochettino could certainly use more quality in central midfield and Ceballos would help them control games better.

The Spaniard is an accomplished passer and he is adept at controlling the tempo of the game. The Londoners needed someone like him against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The likes of Sissoko, Dier and Wanyama simply struggle to keep the ball.

Ceballos could be the ideal partner for Harry Winks but Tottenham will have to get a defensive midfielder in for that combination to work.

Furthermore, Pochettino is looking to bring in Lo Celso from La Liga as well. It seems that he is planning a major midfield overhaul this summer.

Ceballos was very highly rated before joining Real Madrid but he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

A move to Spurs could be ideal for him right now.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with him.

