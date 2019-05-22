Tottenham fans react to links with Cengiz Under

Tottenham are apparently interested in the Roma winger Cengiz Under this summer.
The player is valued at around €50million (£44m) and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the player.
As per the report from Turkish Football, Arsenal are keen on the player as well.
One advantage for Spurs is that the player wants to play Champions League football next season. Arsenal might not be able to offer him that.
Under has done well in Serie A and he could prove to be a wise addition to Pochettino’s side. His pace and flair will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.
The Londoners have just one quality winger in Lucas Moura and they need to add more depth to that position.
Under is still very young and he has a lot of potential. Pochettino could be the ideal manager to bring out the best in him.
The Spurs boss has done well to develop young players throughout his managerial career.
The 21-year-old could be tempted by the lure of English football. However, Levy will have to match Roma’s asking price and that could be an issue.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential arrival of Under. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Could have had him for 8 , a year ago
— Get out of my club trippier (@11__Rn) May 21, 2019
The guy is a baller but 50mil hell no
— soerenpaul (@Rundfunk_West) May 21, 2019
Expensive considering we were on the verge of signing him for peanuts before he moved to Roma
— Dujon (@DHGains) May 21, 2019
no thanks
— dave harris (@daveyh84) May 21, 2019
Well he won’t be going to Gooners if he wants Champions League hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/TZQ1SU8OHD
— Paul (@poorlyg) May 22, 2019