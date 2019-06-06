Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to links with Bruno Fernandes

6 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have identified the Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a target this summer.

According to A Bola, the Londoners are trying to sign the Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso but they have not reached an agreement yet.

In case the move falls through, they will move for Fernandes as the alternative.

Spurs need to sign an attacking midfielder this summer with Eriksen likely to depart. The Danish midfielder wants a new challenge in his career now.

Fernandes could prove to be a superb addition to Tottenham’s midfield. Although he is not similar to Eriksen, he could improve Spurs.

The Portuguese ace is more of a Frank Lampard type midfielder who specializes in scoring goals. Having said that, he is a good passer of the ball as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make an effort to sign him in the coming weeks.

Sporting are unlikely to prevent a deal if the offer is reasonable.

Fernandes has scored 28 goals for Sporting this season. He also picked up 14 assists.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports linking them with the midfielder.

