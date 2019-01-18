Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Blaise Matuidi

18 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham sold Mousa Dembele earlier this month and they are looking to bring in a replacement now.

According to Inter Live’s report earlier this week, they are looking at Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi as a replacement.

The £85k-a-week Frenchman has proven himself at the top level and he would be a superb addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

However, it is highly unlikely that Juventus would cash in on the player halfway through the season. The Italian giants are challenging on all fronts and they cannot afford to weaken their squad.

Also, Matuidi is 31 and Daniel Levy’s policy of signing younger players means that he might not back the idea.

It will be interesting to see what happens now.

Matuidi is a top quality midfielder who will certainly improve Tottenham in the short term. The London club needs to show some ambition in the market and a signing like this will certainly please the fans.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the links on Twitter earlier.

