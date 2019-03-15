Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to links with Ayoze Perez

15 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez.

According to Marca, Everton are apparently looking at the player as well.

The Spaniard has been in good form in the recent weeks and he will be hoping to guide his side to a respectable finish this season.

It will be interesting to see if any of his suitors make a move for him in the summer.

Newcastle will be hoping to hold on to the player but if a better team comes in for him, the player might just force a move. Perez has hinted that he is waiting for a good opportunity after building a reputation at Newcastle.

The Londoners need to sign a forward as a back up for Harry Kane. Perez’s link-up play could help him, partner, the England star in attack as well.

Tottenham fans aren’t too keen on the idea it seems. They want someone better than Ayoze Perez in the summer.

The Spurs faithful have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Newcastle ace and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

