Tottenham fans react to links with Ayoze Perez

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez.
According to Marca, Everton are apparently looking at the player as well.
The Spaniard has been in good form in the recent weeks and he will be hoping to guide his side to a respectable finish this season.
It will be interesting to see if any of his suitors make a move for him in the summer.
Newcastle will be hoping to hold on to the player but if a better team comes in for him, the player might just force a move. Perez has hinted that he is waiting for a good opportunity after building a reputation at Newcastle.
The Londoners need to sign a forward as a back up for Harry Kane. Perez’s link-up play could help him, partner, the England star in attack as well.
Tottenham fans aren’t too keen on the idea it seems. They want someone better than Ayoze Perez in the summer.
The Spurs faithful have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Newcastle ace and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Signing him would be the level of ambition I would expect from levy .
— chris cumner-price (@chriscumner) March 14, 2019
Not him thanks
— THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) March 14, 2019
Boring. One good game and we’re linked with him. Shock.
— Three8One (@Three8One) March 14, 2019
BANG AVERAGE 🤦🏼♂️
— crackers (@middlemann7) March 15, 2019
Please no.
— Nick ‘ half man, half bubble ‘ Coys (@bubble334170) March 15, 2019
I’m worried about his inconsistency
— NDI👏🏽NO👏🏽MNTU👏🏽!! (@LunjesFather) March 15, 2019
No thank you. He’s not better than Lamela
— GiovanniVanKane (@GiovanniVanBale) March 15, 2019