Tottenham fans react to links with Arthur Masuaku

Tottenham are apparently keen on the West Ham left-back Arthur Masuaku this summer.
According to Sun, the Londoners could lose Danny Rose this summer and Masuaku’s performances have caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino. Apparently, Dortmund are tracking the player as well.
The 25-year-old West Ham defender has one year left on his current deal but the Hammers have the option to trigger a one-year extension.
Masuaku has done well for West Ham this season but Tottenham could be too much of a step up for him. He is not ready to play for a side that wishes to win the title and the Champions League.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the player soon.
West Ham and Tottenham are bitter rivals and therefore a transfer might be complicated. Spurs might have to come up with a significant offer to convince Pellegrini’s side.
Tottenham have been intelligent in the market over the years and they should look to bring in someone better. Even if Masuaku costs less, they should try and sign someone like Sessegnon with more upside.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the report earlier.
