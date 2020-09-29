Tottenham fans react to links with Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The 27-year-old German international seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he has not been a key starter for Frank Lampard so far this season.





It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to cash in on the centre back before the transfer window closes.

Jose Mourinho needs to add more depth to his back four and Rudiger could prove to be a quality addition.

Tottenham have been linked with Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan as well but the Italian side’s asking price has made any potential move difficult.

Rudiger is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Tottenham if he joins the club.

A player of his calibre will want to play every week and if Chelsea cannot provide him with that opportunity, he is likely to be tempted to move on.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit a concrete offer for him in the coming days.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing of the German international and here is what they had to say.

I’ll be fair, I’ve always liked him as a defender. Strong and a leader at the back. I hope Skriniar signs but wouldn’t mind them both together — eliott baily (@bailythesnake) September 29, 2020

I hopr so. He would love nothing more yhen to stick it to Chelsea. And would be cheaper. — Justin Coda (@JJcoda) September 28, 2020

Sure. Bring in him AND Skriniar. Than bring in Milik AND King. — Lender (@AryehLender) September 28, 2020

No chance Chelsea doing business with us never !! — Chris Parsons (@ChrisPa20311345) September 28, 2020