Tottenham fans react to links with Andy Carroll

21 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


West Ham striker Andy Carroll has been linked with a move to Tottenham this month.

According to Sun, the 30-year-old could be a short term replacement for Harry Kane. The Spurs star is ruled out until March with an ankle injury.

Carroll’s time at West Ham has been plagued with injuries and he hasn’t been able to impress with the Hammers since joining them.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers cash in on him this month.

In terms of quality, Carroll would be a massive downgrade from Kane. But Tottenham have very options right now.

If the former Liverpool man can stay fit, he could make an impact for Pochettino’s side. A fit and firing Andy Carroll is certainly better than Llorente and Janssen.

The report adds that the £80k-a-week West Ham forward will be available for a fee of just £2million.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the rumours and here are some of the tweets from earlier.

