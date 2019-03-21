Tottenham fans react to links with Andre Gomes

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Andre Gomes.
The Portuguese is on loan at Everton from Barcelona and the Spanish giants are looking to get rid of the playmaker permanently.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can sign him.
Gomes has done well for Everton this season and the Toffees might try to sign him as well. However, Spurs are a better team and the player might be tempted to join them.
Barcelona are thought to be demanding around €25-30 million for the midfielder. Spurs should be able to afford him without any problems.
However, he will have to work hard to get into the starting lineup. The likes of Winks and Eriksen are regular starters under Pochettino and it would be tough to accommodate another playmaker/central midfielder in the side.
Some Tottenham fans seem very excited about the prospect of signing the Barcelona player this summer. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Underrated, am I the only one who would happily take this guy
I’d take him and Doucoure from Watford. Our midfield has been light weight all season. This would prop it right back up
He’s looked good at times. Has a feisty side as well. Prefer Tielemans. Kovacic may be available with Madrid and Chelsea and their contrasting summer transfer situations. But he never seems to play 90 minutes. Big fan of Kessie, Van De Beek, and Sander Berge. #Spinthewheel.
He is good tbh
He is a fine smart player
Think he’s very good.
