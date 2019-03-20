Tottenham fans react to links with Alex Grimaldo

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.
Grimaldo has done a good job for the Portuguese outfit during his time at the club and he would be a quality signing.
The likes of Davies and Rose haven’t been at their best this season and it is no surprise that Tottenham are looking to bring in a new left-back. Grimaldo would be an upgrade on Davies for sure.
Danny Rose hasn’t been performing at his usual level for a while now and Pochettino should look to replace him as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer now. Daniel Levy did not back his manager in the market this season and he will have to make amends before the start of next season if Spurs want to compete at the top level.
Tottenham fans seem quite excited about the links with the 23-year-old highly rated left-back.
They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Alex Grimaldo. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Him, Telles or Tagliafico would be my ideal left back choices
Him & Rose. Would be good competition 👌🏾
This is more like it
Now this is a player we should definitely be looking so sign. Our two window transfer ban is up now so why not 😂
Needed
