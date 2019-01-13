Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Kieran Trippier’s display vs Man Utd

13 January, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal ensured a sixth win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his sixth game in charge of the Red Devils.

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea put in an incredible display to keep Tottenham at bay. The Spaniard made 11 saves to earn a morale-boosting win for his side.

The home side had plenty of chances to get back into the game and perhaps win it. However, they failed to find a way past the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier’s error led to the goal for the away side and the Spurs fans won’t be too happy about it.

The 28-yr-old Tottenham right-back has been quite mediocre in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if Pochettino decides to take him out of the firing line for some time.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Trippier’s display and here are some of the reactions.

