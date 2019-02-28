Tottenham fans react to Kieran Tripper’s display vs Chelsea

Tottenham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League last night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men needed to win the game to stay in touch with title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.
The defeat has dealt a damaging blow to their title aspirations.
Spurs made costly mistakes during key stages of the game and it has hurt them dearly.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from this strongly at the weekend. They will face arch-rivals Arsenal in a high octane clash.
Arsenal are breathing down their necks right now and a defeat against the Gunners could put them in real trouble in the top four race as well.
Full-back Kieran Trippier had a night to forget against Chelsea.
He was caught out of possession a few times, the 28 year old England international was wasteful with the ball and he scored a dramatic own goal as well.
Tottenham fans seem furious with his performance and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
Here are some of the reactions.
I fucking hate the World Cup for convincing people Trippier was anything other than an absolute waste of a “footballer”
— Jake. (@YedIin) February 27, 2019
Don’t forget that we are the most expensive club IN THE WORLD to watch.
That’s right. You and I pay more than any other set of fans on the planet to watch Trippier and Davies.
Don’t tell me this man cares about the fans pic.twitter.com/MwfosUpfU3
— AB 📻 (@LDNSpurs) February 27, 2019
Really want to watch Match Of The Day tonight but I don’t want to watch #Chelsea vs #Tottenham again
Might have to spend 10 minutes on Babestation, although I won’t see any bigger tits then Kieran Trippier this evening that is for sure#CHETOT #COYS #THFC
— Dan Tracey (@dantracey1983) February 27, 2019
v Chelsea:
1- Feel bad for Trippier, but he’s just not good enough
2- Lloris hasn’t covered himself in glory either
3- Stadium, transfers, injuries: fine, but the last 2 games have been disgraceful regardless
4- Poch has to take some responsibility
5- Not a good last 4 days.
— LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) February 27, 2019
Youth players like KWP aren’t given a margin for error because mistakes are seen as a “lack of experience” but when Trippier constantly fucks up every week he still gets starts
— Jake. (@YedIin) February 27, 2019
Embarrassing defeat tonight. Individual mistakes from Davies, Trippier, and Lloris cost us massively. The team is obviously not strong enough to compete when it matters. We’re now only five points ahead of Man Utd in fifth. Arsenal is a must win. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/dv2SPN6FNk
— COYS.com (@COYS_com) February 27, 2019
Trippier get out of our club you absolute Wanker.
— Ashley Watts (@AshWatts93) February 27, 2019
Trippier the first ever player to outdo Phil Jones. https://t.co/vn9hHRARVh
— Ezu 🇳🇬 (@Utd_Ezu) February 27, 2019