Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Kieran Tripper’s display vs Chelsea

Tottenham fans react to Kieran Tripper’s display vs Chelsea

28 February, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men needed to win the game to stay in touch with title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.

The defeat has dealt a damaging blow to their title aspirations.

Spurs made costly mistakes during key stages of the game and it has hurt them dearly.

It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from this strongly at the weekend. They will face arch-rivals Arsenal in a high octane clash.

Arsenal are breathing down their necks right now and a defeat against the Gunners could put them in real trouble in the top four race as well.

Full-back Kieran Trippier had a night to forget against Chelsea.

He was caught out of possession a few times, the 28 year old England international was wasteful with the ball and he scored a dramatic own goal as well.

Tottenham fans seem furious with his performance and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions.

Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris's display vs Chelsea
Celtic fans unveil banner with a message for Brendan Rodgers

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com