Tottenham fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking the club with a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to reports from Italian publication Il Mattino, Spurs are one of the clubs that are showing interest in the Napoli centre-back this summer.

The Senegalese defender is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and several top clubs have been eyeing for his signature over the past few years.

Despite being linked with so many big European clubs in the previous transfer windows, the deal didn’t materialise for him. He has been tipped for a move away from Serie A this summer as well with Spurs thought to be one of the interested clubs.

Koulibaly hasn’t been that impressive this season in Serie A. But his stats are eye-catchy in the Champions League. If Napoli fail to book a place (sixth in the Serie A) in the Champions League this season, Koulibaly may well look to move elsewhere.

The 28-year-old would be a superb addition for Spurs. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Tottenham fans:

Would be great signing… but don’t believe — stevie elliott (@stevieelliott4) June 2, 2020

This is what we need — dombele (@MGuttormsen) June 2, 2020

Better than Savic.. — The Hoff. (@PaulHofford) June 2, 2020

GREAT SIGNING BUT WONT HAPPEN TOO DEAR FOR LEVY — peter James (@peterjames314) June 2, 2020

Would be a great signing if if happens but I think he will be too expensive for what Levy will offer — John Mac (@chumbamac) June 2, 2020

He is twenty-eight years old, and the transfer fee is not cheap. With this money, we should invest in some young players. — Light Rivers (@mayers_zhu) June 3, 2020

Tottenham need to sign a central defender this summer. Jan Vertonghen is likely to leave the club with his contract expiring, and Spurs need a solid replacement.

However, it would take a massive transfer fee to sign Koulibaly. Also, Spurs could face strong competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United as well.