Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth’s display vs West Ham

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Tottenham picked up a morale boosting win over West Ham in the English League Cup last night.

Goals from Son and Llorente sealed a 3-1 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Son scored a brace to win the derby for his side. Lucas Perez was the only scorer for West Ham.

The fans will be pleased with the result especially after the kind of performance they saw against Manchester City last time out.

The Spurs faithful seemed particularly happy with young defender Juan Foyth’s display.

The highly rated youngster has found it hard to break into Pochettino’s first team plans but he grabbed last night’s opportunity with both hands.

The player will be looking to build on this performance going forward. If he can keep up this level of performance, it won’t be long before he is a part of Tottenham’s first team plans.

Tottenham fans shared their thoughts on Juan Foyth’s display last night on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.

 

