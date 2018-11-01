Tottenham fans react to Juan Foyth’s display vs West Ham

Tottenham picked up a morale boosting win over West Ham in the English League Cup last night.
Goals from Son and Llorente sealed a 3-1 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Son scored a brace to win the derby for his side. Lucas Perez was the only scorer for West Ham.
The fans will be pleased with the result especially after the kind of performance they saw against Manchester City last time out.
The Spurs faithful seemed particularly happy with young defender Juan Foyth’s display.
The highly rated youngster has found it hard to break into Pochettino’s first team plans but he grabbed last night’s opportunity with both hands.
The player will be looking to build on this performance going forward. If he can keep up this level of performance, it won’t be long before he is a part of Tottenham’s first team plans.
Tottenham fans shared their thoughts on Juan Foyth’s display last night on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.
Foyth doing well so far, very composed. Sanchez is playing his best game of the season.
Foyth has been outstanding.
Juan Foyth is a joke. pic.twitter.com/YVVDD4ZA10
Great performance by foyth, future looks bright⚽️ just one of his vital challenges that kept us in the game✅ pic.twitter.com/MrCZ4O3Wfo
Foyth has started well and looks decent but I just worry about his size for a CB.
Impressed by Foyth, Sonny finally back amongst the goals & Llorente rolling back the years with that volley. Happy with tonight. West Ham must be the first team in history to lose two cup finals in two weeks. Bring on the quarter-finals! #coys
Juan Foyth – man of the match by a country mile.
What a performance.
That’s how you go and prove a point.
Foyth and Sanchez > Alderweireld and Vertonghen
For me result of the season with a side who have not played together. Well done @SpursOfficial I thought Foyth,@KyleLPeters @Serge_aurier and @daosanchez26 were superb in defence 👌
A phenominal performance from Juan Foyth tonight in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt with a couple of tackles even our legend Ledley King would be proud of.
Training alongside Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Sanchez can only improve him along with being coached by Pochettino.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/pAculvYCIn
