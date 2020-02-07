Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Japhet Tanganga contract update

Tottenham fans react to Japhet Tanganga contract update

7 February, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with youngster Japhet Tanganga over a pay-rise following his impressive start for the senior side.

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut against Liverpool, and produced a solid performance. He has played with confidence after that and has emerged as a key member of the side under Jose Mourinho.

There is now a growing hope that Tanganga will sign a new deal at the club.

The youngster is currently on a basic wage of £1k per-week. However, Spurs are looking to offer him a figure in the region of £15k-per-week. Furthermore, there will be a promise of another new contract and pay rise if he makes a certain number of senior appearances.

Many Spurs fans feel that the amount offered to him is still very low, and that he should be given a long-term contract with a much better wage package.

Tanganga is progressing nicely at the club, and he should take it step by step. Mourinho has kept faith in him, and he is getting better with every game.

Surely, the new contract offer is a big pay rise from his previous one, and he should not hesitate to agree to it.

Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Nottingham Forest

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com