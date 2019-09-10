Tottenham fans react to Jack Clarke’s England Under-20s display

Jack Clarke may have struggled for Leeds this season but his latest performance for his country will surely give him boost and confidence going forward.
The 18-year-old helped England’s Under-20 side beat Switzerland on Monday and many Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social networking site Twitter to shower praise on the youngster.
Spurs signed Clarke in the region of £10m this summer, but the north London club sent him on loan to Leeds United for the rest of the season.
The exciting winger broke into the first team at Leeds last season and dazzled at times in the Championship. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate his form upon returning on loan, and has been restricted to cup games only.
Clarke played for Keith Downing’s England Under-20 side, and got his name on the scoresheet as well. He scored a last-gasp winner, and as a result, it has left many Spurs fans heavily excited about their prospect.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:
Scoring last minute winners, he’ll fit in perfectly 👏🏻
— Max (@xDuoMax) September 9, 2019
We’ll see him in January I reckon because of the lack of starts for Leeds, plenty of cup games he can play for us
— Luke Rodford (@LukeRodford) September 9, 2019
Jack Clarke has barely kicked a ball for Leeds United this season, yet he’s still picked for the England team, and scored the winning goal for them today.
Clearly a very good talent that appears to be wasted on Leeds.
Tottenham should do their best to him back in January.
— Paul (@startedin1882) September 9, 2019
You love to see it. Jack Clarke can’t get into the Leeds squad but scores a winner for England u-20s. Call him back in January poch please
— Ryan Matthews (@Ryan_Matt98) September 9, 2019
Proud of you lad, get out of Leeds and come back home 💪
— All Out Tottenham (@AlloutTottenham) September 9, 2019
Can’t wait to see him in a spurs shirt 💙
— Charlie Bull (@CBull2001) September 9, 2019
Clarke is an exciting young talent, but he should now concentrate on getting back into the first-team at Leeds. At this moment, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez are all ahead of him in the pecking order, but he should try to impress Marcelo Bielsa in every opportunity he gets.