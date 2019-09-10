Blog Teams Leeds United Tottenham fans react to Jack Clarke’s England Under-20s display

Tottenham fans react to Jack Clarke’s England Under-20s display

10 September, 2019 Leeds United, Tottenham

Jack Clarke may have struggled for Leeds this season but his latest performance for his country will surely give him boost and confidence going forward.

The 18-year-old helped England’s Under-20 side beat Switzerland on Monday and many Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social networking site Twitter to shower praise on the youngster.

Spurs signed Clarke in the region of £10m this summer, but the north London club sent him on loan to Leeds United for the rest of the season.

The exciting winger broke into the first team at Leeds last season and dazzled at times in the Championship. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate his form upon returning on loan, and has been restricted to cup games only.

Clarke played for Keith Downing’s England Under-20 side, and got his name on the scoresheet as well. He scored a last-gasp winner, and as a result, it has left many Spurs fans heavily excited about their prospect.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

Clarke is an exciting young talent, but he should now concentrate on getting back into the first-team at Leeds. At this moment, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez are all ahead of him in the pecking order, but he should try to impress Marcelo Bielsa in every opportunity he gets.

