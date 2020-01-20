Tottenham fans react to Islam Slimani transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Islam Slimani in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Telegraph, Spurs are looking to make a loan move for Slimani who is also being reportedly targeted by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.
The 31-year-old striker is currently playing at Monaco on loan from Leicester but Villa are still trying to bring him to the Premier League this month.
The report claims that Spurs have also joined the race to sign the Algerian as they are in search for a striker to cover for Harry Kane, who is out for three months with a ruptured hamstring.
Slimani is not in the first-team picture at Leicester at the moment, and Brendan Rodgers would happily let him go out on loan again. However, the Leicester boss has admitted that any potential move for Slimani is “going to be too complicated”.
Many Spurs fans feel that Slimani would be a bad signing for the club. His poor record in the Premier League goes against him. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Is there no one in the lower leagues that can do a job?! Just because this guy has scored a few in the French league doesn’t mean he’s going to come to Spurs and score a load. Would rather take the risk on someone from the Championship than the French league
— Mark Cobb (@markcobb78) January 19, 2020
Another Louis saha 😂😂😂 levy loves taking the piss out of us #COYS
— Rossey (@wrossey) January 19, 2020
It gets worse. If we go for him and I don’t think this is a legit rumour but if it is then it is on a level with Rasiak and Booth.
I’ll personally throw Levy from his seat at the new stadium. Championship player at very best.
What is going on?
— Husty Hotspur (@Retro80sHusty) January 19, 2020
In the summer we were ‘close’ to signing Dybala. 6 months later we are being linked with Benteke who can’t get in the Palace team and Slimani who can’t get in the Leicester team. Christ we need a new recruitment team!
— Daveythfc (@daveythfc) January 19, 2020
From dybala to this how far backwards we are going is scary #COYS
— Rossey (@wrossey) January 19, 2020
NO NO NO …. transfers like this would show next to no ambition. Player couldn’t do it for Leicester yet becomes someone we place all our Hope’s on. Need to look at better players then this. #Jovic
— Paul Pearce (@Pearcey26) January 19, 2020