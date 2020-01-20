Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Islam Slimani transfer link

20 January, 2020 English Premier League, Leicester, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Islam Slimani in the January transfer window.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Spurs are looking to make a loan move for Slimani who is also being reportedly targeted by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old striker is currently playing at Monaco on loan from Leicester but Villa are still trying to bring him to the Premier League this month.

The report claims that Spurs have also joined the race to sign the Algerian as they are in search for a striker to cover for Harry Kane, who is out for three months with a ruptured hamstring.

Slimani is not in the first-team picture at Leicester at the moment, and Brendan Rodgers would happily let him go out on loan again. However, the Leicester boss has admitted that any potential move for Slimani is “going to be too complicated”.

Many Spurs fans feel that Slimani would be a bad signing for the club. His poor record in the Premier League goes against him. Here are some of the selected tweets:

