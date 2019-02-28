Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’s display vs Chelsea

28 February, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris put in another poor display in a big game last night.

The French international conceded a soft goal from Pedro and his miscommunication with Kieran Trippier led to an own goal for Spurs.

The defeat will come as a major blow to Tottenham’s title aspirations and Pochettino should now concentrate on securing top four this season.

Manchester City and Liverpool have opened up a significant gap and Spurs are unlikely to catch up with them.

The Londoners face Arsenal at the weekend and it will be a must win game for them. A loss here could put them under tremendous pressure in the top four race.

The fans seemed very disappointed with some of the performances out there and Lloris’ display attracted a lot of criticism.

Being the captain and a key player, Lloris should have taken more responsibility and made a positive difference in the derby.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the £120,000 a week star’s performance. Here are some of the reactions.

