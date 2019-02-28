Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’s display vs Chelsea

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris put in another poor display in a big game last night.
The French international conceded a soft goal from Pedro and his miscommunication with Kieran Trippier led to an own goal for Spurs.
The defeat will come as a major blow to Tottenham’s title aspirations and Pochettino should now concentrate on securing top four this season.
Manchester City and Liverpool have opened up a significant gap and Spurs are unlikely to catch up with them.
The Londoners face Arsenal at the weekend and it will be a must win game for them. A loss here could put them under tremendous pressure in the top four race.
The fans seemed very disappointed with some of the performances out there and Lloris’ display attracted a lot of criticism.
Being the captain and a key player, Lloris should have taken more responsibility and made a positive difference in the derby.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the £120,000 a week star’s performance. Here are some of the reactions.
Hugo Lloris is the biggest bottle job of them all,our fucking captain,this club is a fucking joke! #LevysTottenham #Losers
— Tom81Spurs (@TomR555) February 27, 2019
Hugo Lloris is an absolute binman it’s time for him to fuck off.
— Ant. (@AnthonyCOYS) February 27, 2019
Hugo Lloris and Younes Kaboul the most embarrassing captains we’ve ever had?
— George (@NoyCoysGeorge) February 27, 2019
Said it many a time, but Hugo Lloris is garbage #THFC
— LordCKS (@LordCKS) February 27, 2019
#thfc Hugo Loris you really shouldn’t be our Captain. Captains inspire!
— Paul Swaby (@TheCultMan) February 27, 2019
Good morning to everybody except Hugo Loris and Kieren Trippier.
— Jonathan Norris (@jonnorris12) February 28, 2019
Can’t even blame Trippier for that. Hugo is a fucking clown
— WHLParkLane (@Craig_Spur) February 27, 2019