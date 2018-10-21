Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs West Ham

Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs West Ham

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Tottenham picked up a vital 1-0 win over West Ham away from home yesterday.

Erik Lamela’s 44th minute header secured the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Tottenham are now level on points with third placed Chelsea.

The away side did well to contain West Ham and there is no doubt that they deserved to get something out of the game.

The fans will be particularly happy with Hugo Lloris’ match-winning display.

The French international has been criticised a lot in the recent weeks because of his dip in form and the issue of drink-driving. However, the Spurs captain once again showed how important he is to the side.

West Ham would have surely taken something from the game if not for Lloris’ safe hands.

Lloris pulled off a few stunning saves to keep his side in the lead and here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his imperious display against West Ham on Twitter earlier.

 

Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn's display vs Swansea
Trippier says Lloris is “one of the best in the world”

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com