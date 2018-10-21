Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs West Ham

Tottenham picked up a vital 1-0 win over West Ham away from home yesterday.
Erik Lamela’s 44th minute header secured the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Tottenham are now level on points with third placed Chelsea.
The away side did well to contain West Ham and there is no doubt that they deserved to get something out of the game.
The fans will be particularly happy with Hugo Lloris’ match-winning display.
The French international has been criticised a lot in the recent weeks because of his dip in form and the issue of drink-driving. However, the Spurs captain once again showed how important he is to the side.
West Ham would have surely taken something from the game if not for Lloris’ safe hands.
Lloris pulled off a few stunning saves to keep his side in the lead and here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his imperious display against West Ham on Twitter earlier.
Hugo Lloris justified today for those who doubt him why he deserves the tag of being called world-class.
Not one, not twice but three wonderful saves during the whole of the match, especially the one in stoppage-time which he had no right to make.
Back to his best.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/dmC5bm1fSo
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 20, 2018
Hugo Lloris was superb last night! #COYS pic.twitter.com/aj6idsWV1B
— rockie (@ariifsyaqir) October 21, 2018
The 3 points. Thank u Lloris! pic.twitter.com/Y6eBNdQPKD
— Spurs SG (@NorthSpursSG) October 20, 2018
Lloris was outstanding today.
Winks with a masterclass in midfield.
Sissoko has his best game for the club.
Dier and the centre backs worked tirelessly for the cause.
This Coco number 11 reminds me of that Lamela bloke we signed a few years ago. #THFC #COYS
— Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) October 20, 2018
He‘s definitely received a fair share of sticks in the last couple of seasons or so, but we wouldn’t have won today if Lloris didn’t step up & make those excellent saves in the second half. He has his flaws for sure, but credit to him for today. Matchwinning performance. #coys
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) October 20, 2018