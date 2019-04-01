Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris display vs Liverpool

Liverpool snatched a crucial 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and moved to the top of the Premier League table, having played a game more than Manchester City.
The Reds looked all set for a 1-1 draw, but a goalkeeping error from Hugo Lloris – failed to gather a Mohamed Salah header and dropped the ball against Toby Alderweireld for a disastrous own goal – gave Liverpool all three points.
Some Tottenham fans took to social networking site Twitter after the game and heavily criticised the Frenchman for his performance.
Lloris, the club skipper, is a top quality goalkeeper, but he has made so many mistakes in big games that many fans have started to point out that he should be replaced.
Finally I get the benefit of Hugo Lloris being the biggest fraud in world football
— John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) March 31, 2019
Hugo Lloris in big games pic.twitter.com/IQgJdv1QpM
— Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) March 31, 2019
Lloris is killing all the supporters that stood by him this season. Him and Trippier have been absolutely awful this season, all season.
— LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) March 31, 2019
And yeah, I think that’s the final straw with Lloris now.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) March 31, 2019
How many more Lloris errors until people realize he’s the most overrated goalkeeper on a top club?
— EiFRamos (@EiFSoccer) March 31, 2019
The France goalkeeper has accepted after the match that he must take the blame for the incident.
Former Spurs player turned BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas has also criticised the goalkeeper, saying he has let the team down too many times.