Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris display vs Liverpool

1 April, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham


Liverpool snatched a crucial 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and moved to the top of the Premier League table, having played a game more than Manchester City.

The Reds looked all set for a 1-1 draw, but a goalkeeping error from Hugo Lloris – failed to gather a  Mohamed Salah header and dropped the ball against Toby Alderweireld for a disastrous own goal – gave Liverpool all three points.

Some Tottenham fans took to social networking site Twitter after the game and heavily criticised the Frenchman for his performance.

Lloris, the club skipper, is a top quality goalkeeper, but he has made so many mistakes in big games that many fans have started to point out that he should be replaced.

The France goalkeeper has accepted after the match that he must take the blame for the incident.

Former Spurs player turned BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas has also criticised the goalkeeper, saying he has let the team down too many times.

