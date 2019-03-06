Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs Dortmund

Tottenham picked up a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last night.
The Londoners have won the tie 4-0 on aggregate and they are into the Quarter finals of the competition for the first time since 2011.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been struggling in the league in the recent weeks but he can have no complaints about last night’s performance.
Tottenham were clinical upfront and rock solid at the back. They have thoroughly outperformed Dortmund over the two legs and they deserve their place in the last eight.
Captain Hugo Lloris put in a tremendous show to get his side over the line. The Frenchman was at his scintillating best all night and he pulled off numerous crucial saves.
Lloris has had his fair share of criticism this season but he managed to step up when his side needed him the most.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the £120,000-a-week star’s performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Hugo Bossssssss
— Hailie (@itsme_hailie) March 5, 2019
Hugo was immense tonight. Never mind about a yellow wall it was a Hugo wall! Outstanding performance #COYS #THFC ⚽️
— Daniel Woodley (@dwoodley1990) March 5, 2019
He was on fire. Although Big Pat would have caugt a few of those with one hand 😀
Could have even saved from Trippier from 30 yards on that form#COYS
— South Dorset Spurs (@southdorsetspur) March 5, 2019
Absolutely amazing
— ㅤ (@FrankTHFC) March 5, 2019
Honestly, there is an extremely strong argument to say that he is the best in the world!
— Benjamin May (@Benjami07408695) March 6, 2019