Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs Barcelona

Barcelona picked up an impressive 4-2 win at Wembley last night and Tottenham fans aren’t too happy with key star Hugo Lloris’ performance.

The French international’s error allowed Coutinho to score the opener 2 minutes into the game.

The Tottenham keeper has been quite mediocre in recent times and his display against Barcelona certainly angered the fans.

Lloris won the World Cup with France in the summer and he was expected to start the season on a high. However, things have not gone according to plan for him so far.

Apart from the dip in form, Lloris was charged with drink-driving earlier and he has been struggling with an injury as well.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino takes his captain out of the firing line for a while now.

Gazzaniga has done well in his recent appearances and giving him a chance to start wouldn’t be too bad.

Lloris is a top class player on his day but he is clearly struggling right now and dropping him might be the best for all parties.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Lloris’s performance last night.

 

 

