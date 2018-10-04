Tottenham fans react to Hugo Lloris’ display vs Barcelona

Barcelona picked up an impressive 4-2 win at Wembley last night and Tottenham fans aren’t too happy with key star Hugo Lloris’ performance.
The French international’s error allowed Coutinho to score the opener 2 minutes into the game.
The Tottenham keeper has been quite mediocre in recent times and his display against Barcelona certainly angered the fans.
Lloris won the World Cup with France in the summer and he was expected to start the season on a high. However, things have not gone according to plan for him so far.
Apart from the dip in form, Lloris was charged with drink-driving earlier and he has been struggling with an injury as well.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino takes his captain out of the firing line for a while now.
Gazzaniga has done well in his recent appearances and giving him a chance to start wouldn’t be too bad.
Lloris is a top class player on his day but he is clearly struggling right now and dropping him might be the best for all parties.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Lloris’s performance last night.
Lloris deserves no loyalty. He should have had to earn his place back
— Tom Power (@Sharp_As_A_Nut) October 3, 2018
Lloris fucking killed us tonight.
— #COYS (@COYS05) October 3, 2018
Time to bench Lloris and give Gazzaniga a go, he’s earned it.
— liz COYS 🌹♿️ #PCPEU (@simpson_liz) October 3, 2018
Awful half of football. No spark. Nothing. Trips and Sanchez shocking. Lloris…. what?? 2nd goal was a beauty.
— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) October 3, 2018
Lloris cost us twice. First goal. Last goal. Why are we building from the back against Barca when losing in the 89th minute
— Adam Jarrett (@AdamJarrett4) October 3, 2018
Is Lloris still drunk?
— Juan Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) October 3, 2018
Kane class, winks superb 2nd half,
Lamela ran his socks off, moura a constant threat, Hugo and Trippier killed us tonight, the rest ok but the desire was there and gave it all! Trippier and Lloris though shocking!#THFC
— Gards (@Gards44) October 3, 2018
conceding early ruined the game for us. if it weren’t for that goal i think we could’ve at least drawn the game. fair play to rakitic for his that goal but the ref was fucking atrocious! lloris needs sorting asap too
— Esther (@manlikemoura) October 3, 2018
I’m sorry, but Lloris was shocking tonight. #COYS
— Jessica O’Leary-Nash (@jolearynash) October 3, 2018
What was Hugo Lloris thinking we are 1 down in 1.5 mins
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) October 3, 2018
Worst possible start, no denying the great ball from Messi but Lloris has to stay on his line, poor decision making from the Frenchman. #TOTBAR #COYS pic.twitter.com/HNoqgJ1xTs
— COYS.com (@COYS_com) October 3, 2018
Sorry but Lloris has had an absolute mare tonight. We’ve gifted them the win. As if they need a leg up. A wasted opportunity
— Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) October 3, 2018
Im sorry but this is all down to Lloris. 95 seconds in and he does that? Impossible to recover and plays right into Barcas hands to pick us off.
— Hamid (@HamidTHFC) October 3, 2018