Tottenham fans react to Harry Winks’ substitution against Burnley

Tottenham fans aren’t too happy with Pochettino’s decision to take off Harry Winks against Burnley.
The young midfielder had a good game and Spurs lost their structure after he went off. The Londoners ended up losing 2-1 after a late goal from Ashley Barnes.
Tottenham struggled to control the tempo of the game and create chances after the midfielder’s substitution as well.
The defeat against Burnley is a massive blow to Tottenham’s title hopes. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool were already ahead of them before the game and now they are likely to increase the gap further.
The only positive from the game will be Harry Kane’s return to action. The England international scored on his return from injury and the Spurs fans will be delighted with that.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Pochettino’s decision to take off a key player like Harry Winks and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
I think Poch will regret taking Winks out in the second half. Winks is tough and that second goal would not happen. #coys #thfc
— Esteban! (@TheStevenM) February 23, 2019
taking Winks off may not have been the right move, boss #THFC #COYS
— Zac Wassink (@ZacWassink) February 23, 2019
Personally I don’t know why Winks came off ….. did u not notice how untidy we was in midfield when he came off #thfc
— SirCraigGeest (@thegreatgeesty) February 23, 2019
We did not create a chance after the equaliser. Doesn’t matter how many attacking players are on the pitch at once if there is no supply. Eriksen was dreadful and taking off Winks with 30 minutes to go was bizarre.
— Robert (@Robert_THFC) February 23, 2019
We lost all control when he took Winks off for Llorente
— Hamid (@HamidTHFC) February 23, 2019