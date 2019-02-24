Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Harry Winks’ substitution against Burnley

24 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham fans aren’t too happy with Pochettino’s decision to take off Harry Winks against Burnley.

The young midfielder had a good game and Spurs lost their structure after he went off. The Londoners ended up losing 2-1 after a late goal from Ashley Barnes.

Tottenham struggled to control the tempo of the game and create chances after the midfielder’s substitution as well.

The defeat against Burnley is a massive blow to Tottenham’s title hopes. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool were already ahead of them before the game and now they are likely to increase the gap further.

The only positive from the game will be Harry Kane’s return to action. The England international scored on his return from injury and the Spurs fans will be delighted with that.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Pochettino’s decision to take off a key player like Harry Winks and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

