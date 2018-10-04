Tottenham fans react to Harry Winks’ display vs Barcelona

Tottenham crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League last night.
Lionel Messi scored twice to secure an impressive away win for the Catalan giants.
Hugo Lloris’ early error allowed Philippe Coutinho to score the opener and the away side doubled their advantage with a stunner from Ivan Rakitic.
The home side got back into the game in the second half with a well taken goal from Harry Kane. However, two goals from Messi wiped out any chance of a comeback.
Midfielder Harry Winks produced a superb display for Tottenham last night.
The young playmaker worked tirelessly and he was the only link between defence and attack for the hosts. In the absence of Dembele, Winks stepped up and delivered when his side needed him to.
Tottenham fans were clearly very pleased with the young midfielder’s display against Barcelona and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Here are some of the best reactions to Winks’ performance.
Been massively critical of Harry Winks in the past but he’s been excellent tonight. By far the best I’ve seen him play.
— Scott Williams (@scottw90) October 3, 2018
HARRY WINKS.
Hemel Hempstead Iniesta.
— Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) October 3, 2018
Harry Winks, that is all
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWard336) October 3, 2018
No shame in losing to Barca. Gave it a good effort! Some sloppy individual errors cost us big time! Harry Winks done homself proud tonight! #COYS
— Ryan ⚓️ (@Ryan_1882) October 3, 2018
What an absolute bloke Harry Winks is
— 🤭 (@charliefldng) October 3, 2018
Harry winks should play for spurs every week
— Rhys Devlin (@RhysDevlin_14) October 3, 2018
What a bonkers game that was?! Messi magnificent, albeit we were a bit naive giving him so much space. Man mark him? Probably wouldn’t have stopped him! Fantastic to see Harry Winks back to his best in the 2nd half! #COYS
— Ben Fowler (@bennyfowlz) October 3, 2018
Harry Winks must have covered every blade of grass in the second half for Spurs.
He has definitely showed us after half-time he has the capability to compete with the world’s best teams just like Real Madrid last season.
Now down to consistency and keeping him fit.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 3, 2018
Harry Winks must be shattered. He’s been everywhere for Spurs today. Such a good young player. Showing once again that he can compete with the world’s best out there.
— Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 3, 2018
Harry Winks in that last half hour was a definite plus. Man was everywhere.
— Marc (@Jelly86) October 3, 2018
hard not to enjoy Harry Winks, I hope he continues to improve and make it stick playing at this level #THFC #COYS
— James (@6of1sports) October 3, 2018
Special mention to Harry Kane, brilliant centre forward and showed again why he’s the best in the world in his position. Erik Lamela was exceptional too, standing ovation rightly deserved. Finally, Harry Winks. Rocky first half but as the game grew, he grew. Felt he was class.
— LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) October 3, 2018