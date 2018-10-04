Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Harry Winks’ display vs Barcelona

Tottenham crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League last night.

Lionel Messi scored twice to secure an impressive away win for the Catalan giants.

Hugo Lloris’ early error allowed Philippe Coutinho to score the opener and the away side doubled their advantage with a stunner from Ivan Rakitic.

The home side got back into the game in the second half with a well taken goal from Harry Kane. However, two goals from Messi wiped out any chance of a comeback.

Midfielder Harry Winks produced a superb display for Tottenham last night.

The young playmaker worked tirelessly and he was the only link between defence and attack for the hosts. In the absence of Dembele, Winks stepped up and delivered when his side needed him to.

Tottenham fans were clearly very pleased with the young midfielder’s display against Barcelona and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the best reactions to Winks’ performance.

