Tottenham fans react to Harry Kane injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 at home by Liverpool last night and the Londoners were also dealt a massive injury blow.

Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will be ruled out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.





Apparently, the England international injured both ankles during the game.

The Londoners are heavily reliant on Kane and Son Heung-Min for goals and the 27-year-old’s injury could have a massive impact on their season.

Spurs are very much in the race for a top-four finish right now and it will be interesting to see if they can cope without their star striker in the coming weeks.

Mourinho’s team struggled to create too many chances last night and Kane is not just a goalscorer for them. The 27-year-old has been an elite creator for the London club this season and his hold up play is vital to their chance creation.

Kane has 14 assists to his name along with 19 goals this season.

Tottenham are already feeling the economic impact of the current health crisis and missing out on Champions League football next season could be disastrous for them.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury blow and here is what they had to say.

