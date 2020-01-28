Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Giovani Lo Celso’s permanent move

28 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham

This January transfer window has failed to entertain us so far…up until today.

On a day when Inter Milan have announced the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs had something exciting to offer to their fans as well.

The north London club have confirmed today that they have exercised the option to sign Giovani Lo Celso permanently from Real Betis.

While Eriksen was struggling with his form, Lo Celso was growing popular among the fans in recent games. Therefore, the announcement couldn’t have been better timed.

Many Spurs fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the club broke the news. Here are some of the selected tweets:

According to reports from BBC, Spurs have completed a £27.2m transfer and converted the loan deal into a permanent one.

The Argentina international has signed a contract that will keep him at the club till 2025.

Lo Celso has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Spurs so far this season, but his recent performances are an indication that he is set to play a bigger role for the club in the future.

