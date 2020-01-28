Tottenham fans react to Giovani Lo Celso’s permanent move

This January transfer window has failed to entertain us so far…up until today.
On a day when Inter Milan have announced the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs had something exciting to offer to their fans as well.
The north London club have confirmed today that they have exercised the option to sign Giovani Lo Celso permanently from Real Betis.
We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020
While Eriksen was struggling with his form, Lo Celso was growing popular among the fans in recent games. Therefore, the announcement couldn’t have been better timed.
Many Spurs fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the club broke the news. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Inter announce Eriksen. We announce our upgrade within minutes. Love it admin.
— Manny (@Mannythfc) January 28, 2020
What a window this is turning out to be
— Davi (@HarryestKane) January 28, 2020
Hahaha love the eriksen to inter news is crammed at the bottom of this article
Finally we’ve shifted him 👋🏻
So glad Gio is a spurs player, he’s been quality
— Andy THFC (@AndyTHFC14) January 28, 2020
Brilliant news & well deserved 👍🏻 Keep up the great work Gio ⚽️ #COYS
— Clare (@chilly_spurs) January 28, 2020
In years to come when fans discuss who’s better between Messi and Maradona, it will only be to decide who’s the 2nd greatest Argentinian after this man 👍🏽
— Anil Chandra (@jokeryid) January 28, 2020
According to reports from BBC, Spurs have completed a £27.2m transfer and converted the loan deal into a permanent one.
The Argentina international has signed a contract that will keep him at the club till 2025.
Lo Celso has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Spurs so far this season, but his recent performances are an indication that he is set to play a bigger role for the club in the future.