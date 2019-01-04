Tottenham fans react to Franck Kessie transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie if the Italian giants do not qualify for the Champions League, and it has left many Spurs fans excited.
The 22-year-old joined the San Siro outfit in the summer of 2017 on a two-year loan deal where Milan have an obligation to complete a permanent deal in the summer.
The Ivory Coast international made his name while playing for Atalanta, but he is already cutting a frustrated figure under Gennaro Gattuso.
According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Kessie will look to leave Milan in the summer if they fail to get in the top four of Serie A and qualify for Champions League.
He will have no shortage of admirers though, with Spurs and Chelsea among the mentioned possible suitors.
The report claims that any potential club would have to spend around £36million to land Kessie. Spurs fans reacted to the report on Twitter and they want the club to secure the deal for him. Kessie would be a brilliant signing for Mauricio Pochettino, especially with Dembele’s contract set to expire in June.
