Tottenham fans react to Europa League round of 16 draw

By
Saikat
-

Tottenham Hotspur will face Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League round of 16 after the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland today.

Manchester United will face AC Milan while Arsenal take on Olympiakos. Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers play Slavia Prague.


The full draw:

Tottenham defeated Austrian side Wolfsberger 8-1 on aggregate to progress through the round of 16.

Spurs earned a 4-0 win in the second-leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening, where Dele Alli was outstanding in the second leg.

The England international scored from an outstanding bicycle kick, while Carlos Vinicius scored twice on the night. In fact, no player has had a direct hand in more Europa League goals than him (nine – six goals, three assists).

Jose Mourinho has previously won the competition twice – with Porto and Manchester United – and he will be looking to win it again with Spurs.

Back in December, Tottenham were challenging for the Premier League title, but they have slipped to 9th in the table after losing five out of their last six league games.

While mathematically Spurs can still get into the top-four, winning the Europa League is their best chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans:

The uound of 16 first leg ties will take place on March 11 while second leg fixtures will be played seven days later.

Games will be split between 5.55 pm and 8.00 pm, both UK time.

