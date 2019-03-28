Tottenham fans react to Eriksen’s display vs Switzerland

Christian Eriksen helped Denmark come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Switzerland on Tuesday night.
Tottenham’s official Twitter account tweeted about the 27-year-old midfielder’s performance in the dramatic comeback and the fans have responded.
Eriksen has had a poor season by his standards so far and some of the fans were surprised to see him do well for his country.
Some of the reactions stated that he will probably start underperforming again when he returns to the club.
The player has been linked with a move away from the club recently and the timing of his dip in form has convinced some of the fans that he is not concentrating on his football at Tottenham anymore.
Spurs are fighting for the top four and they will need him in top form to finish the season strongly. Furthermore, they are also in the Champions League last eight and a player like Eriksen could make a massive difference.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
maybe he might want to do it for us as well
lacks the passion when he puts on the spurs shirt
What? Did he finally take a decent corner this season?
I don’t want to hear that Eriksen did well over the international break, unless he comes back to Spurs and does a madness. Been very underwhelmed by him lately.
See what you do against Liverpool probably go missing @ChrisEriksen
