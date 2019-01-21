Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Erik Lamela’s display vs Fulham

21 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham picked up a last gasp win over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Harry Winks scored an injury time winner to seal the points for the away side.

Fernando Llorente’s first half own goal had given Fulham the lead but Spurs did well to get back into the game through Dele Alli in the second half.

Despite the win, the performance wasn’t too impressive and Pochettino will be demanding more from his players.

Spurs are struggling with injuries right now and it will be interesting to see if they can keep on improving. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and United are closing in and they cannot afford to slip up.

The Tottenham fans weren’t too impressed with the performance of Erik Lamela on Sunday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger.

The 26-year-old Argentine seemed off pace and he was lacking in desire as well.

Here are some of the fan reactions to his display.

