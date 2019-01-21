Tottenham fans react to Erik Lamela’s display vs Fulham

Tottenham picked up a last gasp win over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.
Harry Winks scored an injury time winner to seal the points for the away side.
Fernando Llorente’s first half own goal had given Fulham the lead but Spurs did well to get back into the game through Dele Alli in the second half.
Despite the win, the performance wasn’t too impressive and Pochettino will be demanding more from his players.
Spurs are struggling with injuries right now and it will be interesting to see if they can keep on improving. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and United are closing in and they cannot afford to slip up.
The Tottenham fans weren’t too impressed with the performance of Erik Lamela on Sunday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger.
The 26-year-old Argentine seemed off pace and he was lacking in desire as well.
Here are some of the fan reactions to his display.
Lamela is useless
— Gazzaniga Coys (@spurslad2018) January 20, 2019
Lamela WTF are you doing!
— Faizal Dessai (@FDessai) January 20, 2019
These are the weak links in are team #THFC and need to be moved on asap :
Out=
Llorente, lamela, davies, jansen, wanyama, dier
In=
Malcom, Doucouré, zaha , de ligt , de jong , grealish
Get it done daniel #COYS
— dean cox (@deancox77604066) January 21, 2019
Lamela
Trippier
Davies
Llorente
N’Koudou
Janssen
All not good enough.
I’d say we need 3 players to survive this injury crisis NOW, and 6 players to compete with City and Liverpool for the league title NEXT SEASON.#COYS #THFC
— Jason Marquis (@thebigjase) January 20, 2019
Lamela was shocking today
— Sunnnydee (@smngt284) January 20, 2019
Lamela has literally done nothing but give the ball away
— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) January 20, 2019
Disgraceful, Lamela is playing like shit
— Ebraheem Manneh (@EbraheemManneh) January 20, 2019