Tottenham fans react to Erik Lamela display vs Brighton

Tottenham ended their run of three straight defeats with a 2-1 victory against Brighton in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Harry Kane scored from the spot in the first half after a Glenn Murry handball. Spurs doubled the lead after the break when Erik Lamela scored a brilliant goal.
Anthony Knockaert pulled one back in stoppage time but Spurs did well to preserve the lead.
A lot of Tottenham supporters took to Twitter after the match to praise Lamela for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Over the summer, I’ve softened towards Lamela.
Man has a footballing brain like Stephen Hawking. Unfortunately he has his body also
— Bardi (@BardiTFC) September 22, 2018
Im sorry but we are a better team with Erik Lamela.
— Charlie Lloyd Thomas (@CharlieLloydT) September 22, 2018
That was a real touch of class and it had Lamela ALLLLL over it.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) September 22, 2018
Great build up great goal Lamela 0-2 Spurs
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) September 22, 2018
Lamela our best player lately, deserves to start over players not at their best
— Billie (@Billie_T) September 22, 2018
Massive season for him after so many injuries, he always works hard, but this really is a make or break year. So far so good.
— Matt G (@MattGav1985) September 22, 2018
The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 for a then club-record £30m and has been a divisive figure among the fans.
Earlier this year, Lamela signed a new contract at Tottenham which keeps him at the club until 2022, and he has been brilliant this season so far.
He has made a strong impact from the bench this season, and was superb against Brighton as well. He started and finished the move for Spurs’ second goal, picking up a low cross from Danny Rose.
His finish was inch-perfect and changed the game completely.