Tottenham fans react to Erik Lamela display vs Brighton

23 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham ended their run of three straight defeats with a 2-1 victory against Brighton in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored from the spot in the first half after a Glenn Murry handball. Spurs doubled the lead after the break when Erik Lamela scored a brilliant goal.

Anthony Knockaert pulled one back in stoppage time but Spurs did well to preserve the lead.

A lot of Tottenham supporters took to Twitter after the match to praise Lamela for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 for a then club-record £30m and has been a divisive figure among the fans.

Earlier this year, Lamela signed a new contract at Tottenham which keeps him at the club until 2022, and he has been brilliant this season so far.

He has made a strong impact from the bench this season, and was superb against Brighton as well. He started and finished the move for Spurs’ second goal, picking up a low cross from Danny Rose.

His finish was inch-perfect and changed the game completely.

