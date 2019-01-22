Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli injury blow

22 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out until March with a hamstring injury.

The Londoners have confirmed that Alli picked up the knock during Sunday’s game against Fulham.

Earlier this month, Spurs lost Harry Kane to injury and Alli’s injury now will come as a major blow for Pochettino and his side.

Tottenham were outsiders in the title challenge so far but losing Kane and Alli could derail their season. It could also affect their cup aspirations severely.

They are in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and Chelsea will fancy their chances in the second leg against a Spurs team without Son, Alli and Kane.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham cope with this blow.

Daniel Levy failed to back the manager during the summer transfer window and he should look to make amends this month. Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements.

Here is how the fans reacted to their latest injury blow on Twitter.

