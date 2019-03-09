Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Danny Rose’s display vs Southampton

9 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Southampton, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham were beaten 2-1 away from home in the Premier League today.

Harry Kane’s first half goal gave the visitors a well-deserved lead against Southampton but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team did very well to come back into the game and win it.

Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse scored twice in the last fifteen minutes to secure a vital win for the home side.

Southampton are in the relegation battle this season and they were in desperate need of a win here.

Hasenhuttl will be delighted with his side’s showing today.

As for Tottenham, Pochettino will be thoroughly unimpressed with his side’s defensive performance. Spurs are now in danger of losing their advantage in the top four race as well.

Danny Rose, in particular, put in a woeful display for the away side. His abysmal dummy into his own box for Southampton’s goal was senseless.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the England left back’s performance today and here are some of the reactions.

