Tottenham fans react to Danny Rose’s display vs Southampton

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 away from home in the Premier League today.
Harry Kane’s first half goal gave the visitors a well-deserved lead against Southampton but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team did very well to come back into the game and win it.
Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse scored twice in the last fifteen minutes to secure a vital win for the home side.
Southampton are in the relegation battle this season and they were in desperate need of a win here.
Hasenhuttl will be delighted with his side’s showing today.
As for Tottenham, Pochettino will be thoroughly unimpressed with his side’s defensive performance. Spurs are now in danger of losing their advantage in the top four race as well.
Danny Rose, in particular, put in a woeful display for the away side. His abysmal dummy into his own box for Southampton’s goal was senseless.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the England left back’s performance today and here are some of the reactions.
Danny Rose you fool.
— Charlie (@HotspurCash) March 9, 2019
WTF was Danny Rose doing there? Mug!! Come on Spurs you can do this #COYS #SOUTOT
— Dean Crawford (@dean9476) March 9, 2019
what is danny rose acc doing
— megg🌻 (@meganxelisabeth) March 9, 2019
Danny Rose what is you doing
— Oliver Woodruff (@owoodruff3) March 9, 2019
Danny Rose with the worst piece of defending ever.
— Daniel Sakariassen (@Daniel_76) March 9, 2019
That’s a totally unacceptable second half collapse.
Danny Rose stepping over the ball in his own box is such a costly mistake.
Now outsiders in the race for the top four. #THFC #COYS #SOUTOT
— Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) March 9, 2019
Hot take.
Danny Rose letting the ball run through his legs in the 6 yard box straight into an oncoming attacker is more embarrassing than Trippiers own goal against Chelsea
— Knoxville Spurs (@KnoxHotSpur) March 9, 2019
If Tottenham looses Danny Rose gonna be in the dressing room hiding from his teammates like #THFC pic.twitter.com/vju9WvGG6N
— Delmas Eleven (@DelmasEleven) March 9, 2019
1. And Burnley
2. Danny Rose fucked us more than KWP
3. Yep
4. What’s a transfer?
5. We’ll see how magic he is now
— Nelly Evans (@NellyEvans79) March 9, 2019
Fans favourite Danny Rose was worse than KWP.
— Martin Hurl (@Hazard39) March 9, 2019