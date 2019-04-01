Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Christian Eriksen’s display vs Liverpool

Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool yesterday.

The Londoners did extremely well to get back into the game during the second half and they could have easily won the game on another day.

However, missed chances and a late own goal ended up costing them in the end.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are stuck in a rut right now and they need to find out a way out soon if they want to play in the Champions League next season.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are more than capable of putting them out of the top four this season.

There were a few underwhelming displays out there for Spurs yesterday.

Christian Eriksen, in particular, struggled to get a hold of the game. He played in the central midfield and the game passed him by for most of the first half.

He did grow into the game in the second half and helped set up Tottenham’s equaliser but he needs to do a lot better.

The 27-year-old Denmark international hasn’t been at his best for a while now and the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance at Anfield.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

