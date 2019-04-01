Tottenham fans react to Christian Eriksen’s display vs Liverpool

Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool yesterday.
The Londoners did extremely well to get back into the game during the second half and they could have easily won the game on another day.
However, missed chances and a late own goal ended up costing them in the end.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are stuck in a rut right now and they need to find out a way out soon if they want to play in the Champions League next season.
The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are more than capable of putting them out of the top four this season.
There were a few underwhelming displays out there for Spurs yesterday.
Christian Eriksen, in particular, struggled to get a hold of the game. He played in the central midfield and the game passed him by for most of the first half.
He did grow into the game in the second half and helped set up Tottenham’s equaliser but he needs to do a lot better.
The 27-year-old Denmark international hasn’t been at his best for a while now and the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance at Anfield.
Here are some of the fan reactions.
I love Eriksen, I still believe he’s our 2nd most gifted player, but I think selling him and reinvesting in the squad is our best option moving forward. Only problem is I have 0 faith in our recruitment team to buy players who are actually good at football.
— Jake. (@YedIin) March 31, 2019
Never like dishing it out mid-game to a player like Eriksen because he’s the kind of player that can change a game very quickly – although it has to be said he’s been so underwhelming. And it’s been this way all of 2019. Hasn’t had a good 90 minutes since Everton away.
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) March 31, 2019
HOW THE FUCK DOES ERIKSEN STILL START GAMES
— Talia (@TaliaCoren_) March 31, 2019
How people can still defend Eriksen is absolutely fucking beyond me
Strolls around every week doing fuck all 🤬
— Paul 🍀 (@itstartedin1882) March 31, 2019
When’s Eriksen actually gunna turn up then?
— ♛𝕁𝕄𝔼♛ (@JayCoughlan70) March 31, 2019