Tottenham fans react to Callum Wilson transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The north London club are looking to sign a striker this summer, and they have earmarked Wilson as a potential option.





Spurs have already signed Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart already, and they have now turned their attention towards signing a striker.

Harry Kane remains the club’s first-choice striker, but Spurs are severely lacking a back-up option.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs are keen to sign the 28-year-old striker but AFC Bournemouth are adamant that the England international will not leave on the cheap.

The player’s £30m valuation could prove to be a stumbling block. Jose Mourinho is working on a stringent budget and it is highly unlikely that Spurs would pay that amount.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

They’ll dig their heals in for the £30m from any of the top 6 or 7 clubs & then he will end up going for £18-20m to Everton or Newcastle. Wilson will be the one who suffers from Bournemouth’s bitterness & delusion. Needs to get a request in ASAP. — Dickie (@clevvercloggs) August 18, 2020

He’s a very capable striker. Not good enough to be a first choice striker for a CL club, no, but he would surely want to test himself at that level at some point? He’s the best standard of backup/partner to Kane we can hope for tbh. — Dickie (@clevvercloggs) August 18, 2020

They will never get £30million for him, he’s 28 and has 2 years left on his contract 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dylan Caplan (@dylancaplann) August 18, 2020

If Jose wants him, Levy will grind em down to 15m & unlimited stadium tours for all their families including the new dare attraction 😂 — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) August 18, 2020

They can do one. Wilson is a striker who gets a long term injury every season when he plays, and didn’t even break 10 goals last season. He’d be a very solid option as back up to Kane and adds a different style upfront but he’s not worth more than around 18 million. — Morgan Watkinson (@MorganWatkinso5) August 19, 2020

The report also adds that other Premier League clubs like West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace, are also interested in signing the striker.

Wilson is a proven top-flight goalscorer and would be a very good back-up striker for Spurs.

Bournemouth have already sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41million, and therefore are unwilling to allow one of their prized assets to leave for a cut-price fee.