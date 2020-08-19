Tottenham fans react to Callum Wilson transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The north London club are looking to sign a striker this summer, and they have earmarked Wilson as a potential option.


Spurs have already signed Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart already, and they have now turned their attention towards signing a striker.

Harry Kane remains the club’s first-choice striker, but Spurs are severely lacking a back-up option.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs are keen to sign the 28-year-old striker but AFC Bournemouth are adamant that the England international will not leave on the cheap.

The player’s £30m valuation could prove to be a stumbling block. Jose Mourinho is working on a stringent budget and it is highly unlikely that Spurs would pay that amount.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The report also adds that other Premier League clubs like West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace, are also interested in signing the striker.

Wilson is a proven top-flight goalscorer and would be a very good back-up striker for Spurs.

Bournemouth have already sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41million, and therefore are unwilling to allow one of their prized assets to leave for a cut-price fee.