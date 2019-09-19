Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Ben Davies display vs Olympiakos

19 September, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham were left frustrated after they managed a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

The north London club threw away a two-goal lead and were forced to settle for a point in their Champions League Group B opener in Greece.

Once again, Tottenham were very careless in defence, as they conceded soft goals. One defender who has particularly come under criticism is Ben Davies, although the Welshman provided an assist for Lucas Moura’s goal.

Harry Kane opening the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot before Lucas Moura scored a magnificent goal from 20-yards out.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side conceded shortly before half-time through Daniel Podence. And in the 54th minute, former France forward Mathieu Valbuena equalised from the spot.

Davies made one tackle, one interception and four clearances during the game. However, his overall performance was not up to the mark, and certainly he didn’t match the high standards that Mauricio Pochettino demands from his players.

The 26-year-old has managed only 16 minutes of Premier League football this season. Davies made his first start of the season in Greece, and it was a golden opportunity for him to make a strong impact.

However, Davies, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Spurs, was very disappointing against Olympiakos, and Spurs fans tore him apart on social networking site Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

