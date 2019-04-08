Tottenham fans react to Andre Gomes’ display vs Arsenal

Everton picked up a stunning win over Arsenal in the Premier League yesterday.
Midfielder Andre Gomes put in a superb performance for the Toffees and Tottenham fans seem very impressed.
The player was recently linked with a move to Tottenham and it seems that the Spurs faithful are keeping tabs on him.
Gomes has been in fine form over the last few weeks and he demonstrated his quality once again.
The Portuguese playmaker has adapted to life in England very well and it will be interesting to see if he decides to continue in the Premier League next year.
The on-loan Barcelona ace will have quite a few suitors after his displays in the Premier League this season.
Everton fans will be hoping to keep him at the club beyond this season but if the better teams come in for him, it will be tough for them to convince him.
Spurs need a central midfielder like him as well and they might be able to offer him more money and Champions League football.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his display yesterday.
Always rated André Gomes .. what a classy player he is 👀 #THFC
— Myke. (@Myke_88) April 7, 2019
We should have snapped up André Gomes when we had the chance. Decent. #THFC
— Nathan James Wright (@njw_1986) April 7, 2019
Andre Gomes would be a great signing for #THFC
— Cory Clark (@coryscoys) April 7, 2019
Add Andre Gomes to the shopping list @SpursOfficial #THFC #classy
— Jay Warner (@JayPW_5681) April 7, 2019
Gomes to spurs please! #thfc
— Smarty (@smartyido) April 7, 2019